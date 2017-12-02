Indian media giving wrong reports about Pakistan: Bajaj

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Hindu Yatrees leader Shiv Partab Bajaj has said that Indian media was not giving factual reports about situation

in Pakistan and wrongly propagating against Katas Raaj Temple.

Bajaj said “Pakistan is a hospitable, peaceful and minority-caring country. People and government of the Pakistan have always welcomed us wholeheartedly and gave great respect.”

Shiv Partab Bajaj, who led an 84-member Yatrees delegation to

Pakistan through Wagha Border to perform their rituals at Katas Raaj

Temple district Chakwal, was addressing a welcome ceremony held in their honour here at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, while Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Sadiqul Farooq was the chief guest on the occasion.

On the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), he felicitated the Muslims and said that today, the Muslim and Government of Pakistan was fully implementing Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings regarding special love and devotion with minority communities.

He also lauded ETPB Chairman Sadiqul Farooq for his great services to Hindu and other minority communities.

In his address, Sadiqul Farooq said that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with India, and frequent visits of Hindu and Sikh Yatrees from India to Pakistan would help bring both the countries closer

together that would guarantee peace and prosperity in the region.

He assured that all the Yatrees would be provided foolproof security and other facilities.

On this occasion, MPA Kanji Raam said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had also issued special directives for provision of best security and other facilities to Hindu Yatrees.

ETPB officers including Additional Secretary (Shrines) Muhammad

Tariq, Hindu leader Dr Munawar Chaand and other minority representatives were also present.