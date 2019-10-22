Indian media failed to stand with its Army Chief: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 22 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet here on Tuesday questioned,”What good Indian High Commission is which cannot stand with its Army Chief ? “.

ISPR had invited the Diplomats and foreign media to visit the places Indian Army claimed to target and destroy in Azad Kashmir on Sunday by Indian Chief of Army Staff in a media talk.

“Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to Line of Control (LOC). However, a group of foreign diplomats and media was on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground,” he said.