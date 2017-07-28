Indian magazine takes flak for excluding Taiwan and Tibet from map of China

BEIJING, July 28 (APP): An Indian magazine has been boycotted by the Chinese public after it excluded Taiwan and Tibet from a map of Chinese territory in its latest issue, a move that comes amid a recent border stand-off between the two nations.

India Today, one of India’s most circulated English-language magazines, unveiled the cover of its latest issue on July 21, in which it depicted a red chicken representing China, whose tail and a leg are carved away, People’s daily commented on Friday.

A green chick in the shape of Pakistan is also illustrated and dubbed China’s new chick.” The latest issue also published an article criticizing China for building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that the move is meant for a “takeover of Pakistan by China.”

In response to the provoking illustration, Lu Kang, the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, refused to comment on the issue, adding that this kind of tricks” is not worth time or attention.

Unlike Chinese authorities chill attitude, the public and media are up in arms about all this. As of press time, some 10,000 netizens participated in a heated online discussion over the issue, with many ridiculing India for being “childish” and “irresponsible.”

There is a proverb that prevails both in China and the Western world:

Whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad. India has been living in the illusion that it can dominate Asia. Maybe we should just let the country enjoy its self-entertaining ecstasy,” wrote a netizen.

Mainstream media outlets have also blown a gasket over the controversy.

Global Times criticized the magazine for leading India to a daydream of separating China” in a commentary on July 27, adding that the despicable cover” is consoling India with false hopes that India is actually powerful enough to separate Taiwan and Tibet from China.

India Today has shown us the despicable nationalism behind the country’s policymakers. Like a bunch of mobs, the India troops have crossed the Sino-Indian border without any legal or moral support, but the order will be restored without any doubt,” read the commentary.