Indian HC summoned to protest against objections on FM’s telephonic call to APHC leader: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua Thursday summoned the Indian High Commissioner to strongly protest against the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ Press Release related to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s telephone call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Foreign Secretary stressed that Pakistan’s reachout to the Hurriyat leadership was in line with its stated, publicly declared, time honoured policy of extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination, a foreign office press statement issued here said.