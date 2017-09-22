Indian HC summoned on ceasefire violation on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): Acting Foreign Secretary, Aitzaz

Ahmed, summoned the Indian High Commissioner, and strongly condemned

the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces in

Charwa Sector, Bini Sulariyan Village, on Thursday that resulted in

the Shahadat of 6 civilians, including 4 females, and injuries to

26 others, including 15 females and 5 children.

According to a Foreign Office statement on Friday, many of

the affected were seriously injured and the casualties were

likely to rise.

It is pertinent to note that despite calls for restraint,

India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more

than 870 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and

the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 38 innocent

civilians and injuries to 142, as compared to 382 ceasefire

violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable

and contrary to human dignity and international human rights

and humanitarian laws, the statement noted.

The Acting Foreign Secretary urged the Indian side to respect

the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents

of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and

Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its

mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.