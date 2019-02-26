Indian HC summoned at FO to protest aggression, violation of Pakistan airspace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):The Acting Foreign Secretary Tuesday summoned the Indian Acting High Commissioner and strongly condemned the Indian violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
According to a Foreign Office statement, at approximately 0254 hours on Tuesday, eight Indian aircrafts were effectively intercepted by Pakistani Air Force jets and forced to scuttle back, while randomly releasing their ordnance which landed in an uninhabited remote area.
