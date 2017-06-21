Indian govt should not to bring politics into sports: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Minister for Inter-Provincial

Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said the Indian government

should not bring politics into sports.

He said that Pakistan-India cricket series should be held

frequently for revival of sports activities between two countries,

Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said Pakistan-India cricket matches were played

and seen with full passion and zeal, therefore, Pakistan-India

series should be a regular feature.