Indian forces unprovoked firing on civilian population in AJK to escalate tension on LoC

LONDON, May 03 (APP):Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement-International, (JKSDI) (United Kingdom ),Raja Najabat Hussain strongly condemned the Indian forces indiscriminate and unprovoked firing
on civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and said it would escalate tension on Line of Control (LoC).
In a statement here Raja Najabat Hussain warned international
community including the United Kingdom (UK) that turning a blind
eye to India’s blatant acts of belligerence would be a catastrophic
for entire region and the global peace.
He also called upon the international community and
the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate notice of
the situation and stop India from playing with the fire.
Raja Najabat Hussain also welcomed The United States Panel on
Religious Freedom report against India and said that India’s Modi
led BJP fascist government had made the lives of minorities in India
specially the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)
miserable and gross violation of human rights were continuing against the
innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.
He said Indian occupation forces through Draconian and black
laws were killing, terrorising and perpetrating untold atrocities
on innocent people of IOJK.
He said that as Chairman JKSDI (UK chapter),he in consultation
with its central members and core committee had written letters and
sent Emails to British members of parliament (MPs) and Lords inviting
their attention that entire world was concentrating fighting against the
COVID-19 pandemic, while India was busy on the indiscriminate and
unprovoked firing acoss the LOC,targeting the innocent civilian
Kashmiris to divert world attention and cover up massive violations
and atrocities taking place through brutal Indian occupation forces
in the IOJK.
He said that siege and lockdown of people of Indian
Occupied Kashmir since August 5,2019 was continuing creating a
humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley.
Raja Najabat Hussain said that status of the longstanding
international Kashmir dispute was changed by India in blatant violation
of UNSC resolutions which promised Kashmiris right of self determination
under a UN supervised plebiscite.
He said in the letter the JKSDI has also appealed the British
Government and Members of the Parliament to take up the Kashmir
situation in the Parliament to expose Indian forces atrocities and
gross violation of human rights in IOJK and also raise the voice
for the oppressed people of IOJK.
He called upon the International community and UNSC to
take notice of the situation and pressure India to stop human
rights abuses in the occupied valley and implement UNSC
resolutions on Kashmir to allow Kashmiri people to decide their
future destiny through a UN sponsored plebiscite for peace and
prosperity in the region.
The Chairman JKSDI Raja Najabat Hussain reiterated
that that Indian acts of aggression at LoC and atrocities inside
Indian occupied Kashmir would not dampen the spirit of Kashmiri
peoples indigenous struggle for the freedom of their motherland
from Indian subjugation and realization of their birth right to
self determination.
