Indian forces unprovoked firing on civilian population in AJK to escalate tension on LoC

LONDON, May 03 (APP):Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement-International, (JKSDI) (United Kingdom ),Raja Najabat Hussain strongly condemned the Indian forces indiscriminate and unprovoked firing

on civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and said it would escalate tension on Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement here Raja Najabat Hussain warned international

community including the United Kingdom (UK) that turning a blind

eye to India’s blatant acts of belligerence would be a catastrophic

for entire region and the global peace.

He also called upon the international community and

the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate notice of

the situation and stop India from playing with the fire.

Raja Najabat Hussain also welcomed The United States Panel on

Religious Freedom report against India and said that India’s Modi

led BJP fascist government had made the lives of minorities in India

specially the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

miserable and gross violation of human rights were continuing against the

innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian occupation forces through Draconian and black

laws were killing, terrorising and perpetrating untold atrocities

on innocent people of IOJK.

He said that as Chairman JKSDI (UK chapter),he in consultation

with its central members and core committee had written letters and

sent Emails to British members of parliament (MPs) and Lords inviting

their attention that entire world was concentrating fighting against the

COVID-19 pandemic, while India was busy on the indiscriminate and

unprovoked firing acoss the LOC,targeting the innocent civilian

Kashmiris to divert world attention and cover up massive violations

and atrocities taking place through brutal Indian occupation forces

in the IOJK.

He said that siege and lockdown of people of Indian

Occupied Kashmir since August 5,2019 was continuing creating a

humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley.

Raja Najabat Hussain said that status of the longstanding

international Kashmir dispute was changed by India in blatant violation

of UNSC resolutions which promised Kashmiris right of self determination

under a UN supervised plebiscite.

He said in the letter the JKSDI has also appealed the British

Government and Members of the Parliament to take up the Kashmir

situation in the Parliament to expose Indian forces atrocities and

gross violation of human rights in IOJK and also raise the voice

for the oppressed people of IOJK.

He called upon the International community and UNSC to

take notice of the situation and pressure India to stop human

rights abuses in the occupied valley and implement UNSC

resolutions on Kashmir to allow Kashmiri people to decide their

future destiny through a UN sponsored plebiscite for peace and

prosperity in the region.

The Chairman JKSDI Raja Najabat Hussain reiterated

that that Indian acts of aggression at LoC and atrocities inside

Indian occupied Kashmir would not dampen the spirit of Kashmiri

peoples indigenous struggle for the freedom of their motherland

from Indian subjugation and realization of their birth right to

self determination.