ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Indian military siege entered 57th day in occupied Kashmir, Monday with all main markets continue to remain shut, public transport off the roads and schools and offices deserted as no one is heeding the calls of authorities to return to work.

What is adding to the people’s miseries is continued suspension of the internet and mobile phones, virtually cutting the Kashmir valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region from the outside world, Kashmir Media Service reported.