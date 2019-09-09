Indian forces attack on Ashura devotees worst example of terrorism: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the attack on Imam Hussain’s devotees by occupied forces was the worst example of Indian state terrorism.

The Indian violence and arrests of unarmed Kashmiri devotees mourning during the Ashura procession reminded of the brutalities unleashed by Yazid in Karbala which was strongly condemnable, she said.

She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler.

Terming Modi a Yazid’s follower, Firdous said, the Indian prime minister had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their religious freedom by curbing fundamental, constitutional, democratic and human rights of innocent people.