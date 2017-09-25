Indian FM remarks not beneficial to anti-terror cooperation: Chinese experts

BEIJING, Sept 25 (APP): A Chinese expert has criticized remarks of

Indian foreign minister which she made during United National General Assembly against Pakistan and said, it could only aggravate mutual distrust and not beneficial to international anti-terror cooperation.

“Indian foreign minister’s criticism on Pakistan can only aggravate

mutual distrust and not beneficial to international anti-terror cooperation,” a Shanghai International Study Center South-Asia Research Institute Director Wang Dehua told Global Times.

While commenting on the statement, Tsinghua University National

Strategic Institute Researcher Qian Feng said, as a matter of fact, Pakistan had made huge contribution and sacrifice in combating terrorism.