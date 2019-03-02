RAWALPINDI, Mar 02 (APP):Two citizens embraced ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) while two including a woman got injured when Indian troops undertook firing along the Line of Control (LOC), said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on
Saturday.
Indian firing at LOC: Two citizens embrace martyrdom
