Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world peace: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the nukes being controlled by the fascist Indian government was a great threat to the world as their clumsiness could take the world to a dangerous situation.

In an interview with a private television channel, the president recalled the incident of shooting down of own helicopter by Indian Air Force officers in February this year, what he said was done out of excitement.

“This means their “excited” thumb on the nuclear button at this time was a threat to the world. The country which had shot own helicopter out of confusion, would lead towards a very dangerous situation, if it wages war against Pakistan,” the president said.

To a question, he said despite signing Simla Agreement for bilateral solution to the issues, India had violated all of its clauses and always dealt with Pakistan on the basis of animosity.