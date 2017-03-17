Indian envoy makes courtesy call on Pak High Commissioner in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Newly arrived, High Commissioner of India to Canada, Vikas Swarup paid a courtesy call on Pakistan’s High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan at the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa.

According to a message received here Friday, High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan welcomed the Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa and exchanged views about their respective diplomatic assignments. He also enquired about the health of Ms. Shusma Suraj, Minister for External Affairs, India who recently had kidney transplant.

The Indian High Commissioner recalled his profound memories about his trip to Lahore accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2015.