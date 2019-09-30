Indian deputy HC summoned at FO to protest ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Director General South Asian and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on September 28 and 29.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nikial and Rakhchikri Sectors of LoC, Salamat Bibi, 60, and Zeeshan Ayub, 13, lost their lives. Also, a woman in Nikial Sector and two other civilians including another woman in Rakhchikri Sector sustained serious injuries.