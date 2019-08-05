Indian decision to amend constitutional clause on Kashmir to affect regional peace: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said that Indian government’s decision to amend constitutional clauses about Occupied Kashmir would ruin regional peace as he feared enhanced atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people to materialize malicious designs.

“This step of Indian government would ruin regional peace. This issue would also have impact on Azad Jammu and Kashmir. I fear India would opt for genocide of people in occupied Kashmir,” he said this while addressing a news conference.