Indian cricketer Sidhu arrives in Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Former Indian test cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived here from India on Friday via Wagah border crossing to attend the oath-taking ceremony of prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan.

The cricketer-turned-politician was very delighted to arrive in Pakistan to attend a special moment of Pakistan’s history as his old cricket friend and associate was going to create history by becoming

the first-ever cricketer to be sworn in as the Prime Minister.

“I welcome the ‘change’ in Pakistan with Imran Khan becoming the Prime Minister and forming new Government,” he told reporters at Wagah Border.

As a professional cricketer, Sidhu’s career spanning over 19 years after his first-class debut in 1981-82. After losing his place in the national team after his international debut in 1983-84, he returned to score four half-centuries in the 1987 World Cup.

As a top middle order batsman he represented India in 51 test matches and 136 one day internationals. Through his awesome hitting ability, he established himself as a six hitting batsman. After

giving up competitive cricket, he gained the status of one of the best cricket commentator.

“It is a big honour for me to be in Pakistan on the invitation of my friend (Imran) and these are very special moments of my life,” said a jubilant Sidhu.

He will be traveling to Islamabad to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday.

In sheer excitement and thrill, Sidhu expressed his emotions and feelings by chanting “Hindustan jeevey, Pakistan jeevey!” slogans.

The former cricketer was of the view that sports are the effective medium to bring closer people of different countries by lesseniong distances

and creating understanding and love.

“I have brought the message of love and prayers for the people of Pakistan.”

Sidhu is among the three former Indian cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, who were invited for attending the oath taking ceremony. Sunil declined the invitation due to his commentary engagements abroad and Kapil said he will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to

personal reasons.