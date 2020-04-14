Indian Corps Comd allegations of Pakistan’s infiltration, CFVs baseless: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Tuesday said the allegations, by Indian 15 Corps Commander in his interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on April 13, 2020, of Pakistan’s ceasefire violations (CFVs) and infiltration were baseless and aimed at diverting global attention.

In a tweet, he said, “Indian insinuations about infiltration and CFVs by Pakistan are not only baseless but are also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post – August 5, 2019.”

Major General Babar added that no less delusional or misleading were the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating COVID-19 affected individuals into Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“Pakistan has always extended unhindered United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) access to CFV sites. We will continue to do that most transparently.”

He added Indian leadership would be well-advised to focus on addressing the internal mess, created not only by COVID-19 mishandling but also by the tragedy unfolding in IOJ&K for years on end.