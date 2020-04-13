Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned at FO to protest ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned at the Foreign Office on Monday to lodge Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh sectors on April 12.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He stressed that such “senseless Indian acts”, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiated the tense atmosphere along the LoC and were a “threat to regional peace and security”.

He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).

The Indian indiscriminate firing resulted in martyrdom of a two-year-old Muhammad Haseeb s/o Muhammad Yousaf in Dhudnial Sector.

In Rakhchikri Sector, two civilians Waqar Shah, 26 and Muhammad Sharif, 72, suffered critical injuries. In Chirikot Sector, 17-year-old Tipu s/o Maruf, and in Baroh Sector, 25-year-old Zareena w/o Riaz Hussain, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date.