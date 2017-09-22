Indian BSF shells Sialkot border villages, two women martyred

SIALKOT, Sept 22 (APP): Two women were martyred and 11 other people were injured in unprovoked and intensified mortar shelling of Sialkot border villages by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF).

The shelling was carried out at villages in Charwah, Sucheetgarh, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Lehri-Zafarwal-Shakargarh sectors of Sialkot Working Boundary early Friday morning.

According to senior officials of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, the

Indian BSF targeted civilian population in the area.

The BSF shelled the border villages almost whole night,

intermittently.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital Sialkot Cantt, and many of them were stated to be in critical condition.

The Pakistan Rangers Punjab retaliated the shelling effectively and in a befitting manners, rendering the Indian guns silent, said the senior officials.