Indian BSF hands over two prisoners to Pakistan at Wagha border

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on

Thursday handed over two Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan Rangers at

Wagha/Attari border in the presence of Pakistan High Commission officials.

The two Pakistani prisoners Mazhar Iqbal S/o Muhammad Razaq and

Tabarak Hussain S/o Mistri Malik were lodged in Kot Behelwal jail, Jammu in Indian

Occupied Kashmir, a message received here from Pakistan High Commission, in

New Delhi said.

Both the prisoners had crossed the border inadvertently and were

repatriated on completion of their jail sentences.

Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi worked in collaboration with

Indian authorities for their release and repatriation.