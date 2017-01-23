Indian blind team to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

on Monday said the Indian team will visit Pakistan at the end of

this year to play an ODI and Twenty20 series.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said he will be

visiting India to finalize the tour details. “I will be discussing

with our Indian counterparts regarding the Indian team’s tour here

and hopefully it will be materialized at the end of this year,” he

said.

Speaking about the Second World Blind Twenty20 scheduled to be

held in India at the end of this month, Sultan hoped that Pakistan

will win the mega event.

“Pakistan team will be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“Hopefully we will get the Indian visas on Wednesday and the team

will depart to India on January 28,” he said.

Responding to a question, Sultan said the training camp of

Pakistan blind cricket team for the upcoming World Blind T20 is

ongoing in Lahore. “As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp

and the final squad for the mega event will comprise 17 players,” he

said.

Besides Pakistan and India, teams from Australia, England, New

Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal

are participating in the tournament.

Pakistan will play its opener against England on January

31 while the green-shirts will face India in their second match on

February 1.