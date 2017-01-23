ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)
on Monday said the Indian team will visit Pakistan at the end of
this year to play an ODI and Twenty20 series.
Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said he will be
visiting India to finalize the tour details. “I will be discussing
with our Indian counterparts regarding the Indian team’s tour here
and hopefully it will be materialized at the end of this year,” he
said.
Speaking about the Second World Blind Twenty20 scheduled to be
held in India at the end of this month, Sultan hoped that Pakistan
will win the mega event.
“Pakistan team will be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“Hopefully we will get the Indian visas on Wednesday and the team
will depart to India on January 28,” he said.
Responding to a question, Sultan said the training camp of
Pakistan blind cricket team for the upcoming World Blind T20 is
ongoing in Lahore. “As many as 20 players are featuring in the camp
and the final squad for the mega event will comprise 17 players,” he
said.
Besides Pakistan and India, teams from Australia, England, New
Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal
are participating in the tournament.
Pakistan will play its opener against England on January
31 while the green-shirts will face India in their second match on
February 1.
Indian blind team to visit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)