Indian barbarism continues in IoK: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Pakistan condemns the continuing reign of state

terrorism against the hapless people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

A statement by Foreign office here on Friday said during the last few

days, the Indian occupation forces had killed more innocent Kashmiris and

injured many others demanding their promised and inalienable right to self-

determination.

The Indian occupation forces, in the latest acts of barbarism, again

used live ammunition and pellet guns, as well as attacked Pulwama hospital and Women College, Srinagar.

It said despite Indian state terrorism and repression the steadfast

resolve displayed by the Kashmiris in IoK demonstrated that they remained

undeterred in their goal for realization of the right to self determination.

The deteriorating human rights situation of IoK had serious

implications for the regional peace and security, it added.

It said Pakistan remained committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu

and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic

support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We call upon the international

community to take notice of the grave human rights crisis in IoK, and urge

India to end this state sponsored terrorism,” it concluded.