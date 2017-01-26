Indian authorities cannot suppress Kashmiris for self-determination: Barjees, Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Acting Prime Minister of Azad Jammu

and Kashmir Ch Tariq Farooq and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgi-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Thursday agreed that brutal use of force by Indian authorities on Kashmiris cannot suppress their birth right to self-determination.

They said this in a meeting where the overall security situation of

the region with particular reference to the unabated human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was discussed, said a press release issued here.

The federal minister condemned the nefarious designs of Indian authorities for changing the demography of IOK.

He said it was deplorable that India who claimed to be the so called

biggest democracy of the world was celebrating the republic day in a situation when it had been denying the implementation of UN Security Council’s resolutions for holding free and impartial plebiscite in IOK for the last seven decades.

Moreover, the Indian forces were playing havoc with precious lives of

innocent kashmiries on daily basis.

The federal minister reassured the Acting PM of AJK that Pakistan

would continue to extend full moral, political and diplomatic support to its kashmiri brethren in all circumstances.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing progress on different development projects of AJK.

Barjees said inclusion of important development projects of AJK

in CPEC reflected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s special love and care for AJK.

The Acting PM AJK said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always been

very kind and gracious regarding development of AJK. His recent directives in this regard would go a long way in bringing a new era of prosperity in the lives of people of AJK, he added.

Ch Tariq also lauded the efforts and interests of the federal minister

regarding well being of AJK.

The PM and the minister also resolved that the federal government

and AJK government would continue to work in close collaboration to realize the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif regarding AJK that won unprecedented confidence of people of AJK in Legislative Assembly elections last year.