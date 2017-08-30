Indian attempt of demographic change in Kashmir is blatant violation of UN resolutions: Barjees

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Chaudhary Barjees Tahir Wednesday

said India was constantly attempting to change demography

of occupied Kashmir which was blatant violation of the United

Nations resolutions.

He was addressing a press conference here along with Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, after

inauguration of a dialysis unit installed by Kashmir Council at Abbas Institute of Medical Science (AIMS).

He said the US President Trump had made unrealistic allegation against

Pakistan, but he had forgotten what India was doing in occupied

Kashmir.

“The US president does not see what is going on in occupied

Kashmir, why the UN resolutions are not being implemented despite

passage of 70 years,” he asked.

The nation was well aware of these designs and will defend the

country at any cost, Barjees added.

He said the percentage of Muslim population in occupied Kashmir

was 78%, which had reduced to 68% now and the Indian government was constantly making efforts to turn Muslim population into minority by

settling the non-Kashmiris in the valley.

He said the issue would be raised at all international forums

including the United Nations as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

had raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during his tenure at

every forum.

“Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will definately raise the

issue at upcoming session of the United Nations and the entire nation

will standby with people of Jammu and Kashmir against atrocities being

committed there,” Barjees held out assurance.

He said the provision of dialysis units, comprising 53 machines,

was a commitment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif which he

fulfilled by inaugurating the unit at AIMS and all other pledges

made with the people during electioneering would be fulfilled

before the next general election.

He said earlier, nobody had demanded amendments in AJK’s Interim Constitutional Act 1974 during the past 43 years,

except Raja Farooq Haider whose demand was accepted by former Prime

Minister and working was steadily underway to bring amendments in

it to empower the people.

Barjees said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had almost

doubled AJK’s development budget by increasing it to Rs 22 billion

from Rs 12 billion, besides increasing projects in federal PSDP for

the region which shows the degree of his affection towards the

people here.

He said Nawaz Sharif refrained him from bringing no

confidence motion against Pakistan Peoples Party’s Prime Minister

Ch. Abdul Majeed saying PML-N would only come into power by

the vote of people.

He also condemned disqualification references against Prime

Minister Farooq Haider and asked the opposition to respect public

mandate despite making hazy efforts to get into power from back

doors.

To a question, he said all the 10 hospitals of

district headquarters in Azad Kashmir had been provided dialysis

machines and Kashmir Council would bear 50 percent expenditures of

dialysis in those hospitals, while provision of an air ambulance to

the area was under consideration.