Indian Army troops repeated CFV kills a minor, four serious injured: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said Indian Army troops in total disregard to ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the line of control (LOC) deliberately targeting civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said, ” Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two years old minor Muhammad Haseeb in Dhudnial Sector, embraced shahadat while 4 citizens including a woman and 72 years old senior citizen in Baroh , Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors sustained serious injuries.”

He added that Pakistan army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Moreover, the injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.