Indian Army troops’ indiscriminate firing critically injure four civilians amid ceasefire violation: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday said Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population in its unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy ammunition during last 24 hours along the line of control (LoC).

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said: “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LoC deliberately targeting Civilian population.”

As many as four innocent civilians including a 15-year old girl were critically injured due to Indian Army troops targeted firing, he added.

“Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries.”

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire, said the DG ISPR.

In 2020, Indian Army committed 708 ceasefire violations so far, in which two citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.