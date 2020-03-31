Indian Army presence in IOJK more dangerous than Covid-19: AJK President:

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 31 (APP):Strongly condemning unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that presence of Indian Army in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing strong reaction against unprovoked Indian firing in Pando sub sector of Chakothi sector in Jhelum valley district and Khuiratta sector in Kotli district in which three civilians were injured and the property damaged, the state president alleged that the Indian attempting to create a war-like situation in the region when the world was busy to combat COVID-19 pandemic, were highly condemnable and regrettable.

He maintained that the agonies caused by the Indian government to innocent citizens in the occupied territory by enforcing lockdown and curfew seven months ago, still persist. Due to lockdown, curfew and the blockade of internet service, the people of IOJK ware facing serious difficulties to move to hospitals and get the latest information about the pandemic, he added.

The president said that these restrictions and curbs might culminate in mass spread of COVID-19, which would be dangerous for all countries of the region and the whole world as well.

Quoting a report of the Amnesty International-India (AII), the AJK president said that Director AII Avinash Kumar stressed the Indian government to abandon random use of force in the occupied Kashmir, and create an environment which was helpful for the Kashmiri people to combat COVID-19.

Sardar Masood Khan said that according to reports coming from the held territory, the COVID-19 testing facility was not available there, and if anyone reached the hospital, the staff meted out inhuman treatment to him.

He said that all the Indian actions in the occupied Kashmir were violations of not only international humanitarian law but also the Geneva Convention. He called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control, and prevent India from provocative acts.

” Besides, they should compel the Indian Government to immediately release political leaders and activists of occupied Kashmir so that the people of the held territory attentively and actively play their role to curb COVID-19″, he added

The AJK president expressed sympathy with those injured in the Indian firing near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and assured that the government would take all positive measures to protect their life and property, and would compensate their losses.

Meanwhile, President Sardar Masood Khan, expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chairman Geo TV and publisher of daily Jang, Mir Javedur Rehman, who died of cardiac arrest in Karachi .

In a condolence message on Tuesday, the president expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

He paid tributes to the late Mir Javedur Rehman for promoting objective journalists, journalistic values and development of media in Pakistan.