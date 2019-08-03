Indian Army in violation of International Human law uses cluster munition to target civilians along LoC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 03 (APP):Indian Army uses cluster ammunition along Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting Civilian population, in clear violation of Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army on night between July 30 and July 31 targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through Artillery using cluster ammunition.

Resultantly, two civilians including a 4 year boy embraced shahadat while 11 others got critically injured.

Because of severe impact on non combatants, use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under Convention on Cluster Ammunition.