Indian adventurism to be retaliated with full might: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan wanted
peace however any Indian adventurism would be retaliated with full might
besides exposing Indian war hysteria and atrocities against Kashmiris through
pro active diplomatic initiative.
Speaking in Senate, he said Pakistan did not want to repeat the history of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
