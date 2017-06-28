India violates UN Charter by not permitting Sikh Yatrees to visit Pakistan: Siddiqul Farooq

LAHORE, June 28 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)
Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq on Wednesday said that India
had violated the United Nations Charter by not permitting Sikh
Yatrees to visit Pakistan to participate in 178th death
anniversary functions of Maharja Ranjeet Singh.
Addressing a press conference here, he said that today
Pakistan Railways was fully prepared to send a special train
to Attari Railway Station (India) to bring the pilgrims for
participation in the 10-day religious events in connection
with death anniversary of Maharja Ranjeet Singh but Indian
authorities did not allow them.
The chairman said that pilgrimage visas were issued to Sikh
Yatrees by Pakistani High Commission in India as per bilateral
protocol on visits to religious shrines signed by India and
Pakistan in 1974.
This year 350 pilgrims were issued pilgrimage visas, but
the Indian authorities refused to allow them to cross the border,
he said, adding last month the Sikh pilgrims were not allowed
to enter Pakistan by train.
He said about 300 pilgrims staged protest against the
Indian government at Attari Railway Station.
The ETPB chairman said that Pakistan’s Interior Ministry
and High Commission in India had strongly condemned such action
of the Indian government.
He requested Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi to
intervene in the matter and allow the Sikh Yatrees to enter
to Pakistan for participating in their religious events.