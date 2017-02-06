India violates LoC to divert attention from IHK atrocities: Fazl-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 (APP): Chairman National Assembly’s Kashmir Committee, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said Monday that continued violation of Line of Control (LoC) by India was an attempt to divert attention of international community from the atrocities it has been committing in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmir Journalist Forum (KJF) here at parliament house, he stressed the need for resolving the long standing Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir had been an unresolved issue for about 70 year due to Indian rejection to implement United Nations resolutions, adding that the people of Kashmir had been rendering unparallel sacrifices to get freedom from India.

He said that India was involved in conspiracies to change demography of Kashmir, however added that the brave Kashmiri people always frustrated all its designs.

He said that India was facing isolation as far as principle stand on issue of Kahsmir was concerned, as it was internationally accepted to be a disputed territory.

However, added that world countries including USA had had economic interests with India.