India urged to stop violence against Muslims

NEW YORK, April 15 (APP): A prominent international human

rights group Friday called on Indian authorities to

promptly investigate and prosecute self-appointed ‘cow

protectors’ who have committed brutal attacks against Muslims

and Dalits over rumours that they sold, bought, or killed cows for

beef.

Instead of taking prompt legal action against the

vigilantes, New York-based Human Right Watch pointed out that many

linked to extremist Hindu groups affiliated with the ruling

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the police, too often, have

filed complaints against the assault victims, their

relatives, and associates under laws banning cow slaughter.

“Self-appointed ‘cow protectors’ driven by

irresponsible populism are killing people and

terrorizing minority communities,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South

Asia director at Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

“The government should condemn this violence and take

prompt action against those responsible for these attacks

or face allegations of complicity.”

Human Rights Watch said that since Prime Minister

Narendra Modi’s government came to power in 2015, at least 10

Muslims have been killed in mob attacks related to allegations

over cows. Modi has condemned the attacks.

Eighty percent of India’s 1.3 billion people are Hindu,

who consider cows to be sacred. The selling of beef is banned

in several Indian states.

In one recent case, on April 21, 2017, HRW said in the Jammu

region of Jammu and Kashmir state, a mob brutally attacked five members

of a nomad cattle-herding family, including a 9-year-old girl,

on suspicion that they were taking their cows for slaughter. A

video posted on social media showed a group of men chanting

slogans commonly used by BJP supporters, breaking down

the family’s shelter, beating an elderly man with rods and sticks

even as women begged for mercy, and finally setting the shelter

on fire. Several policemen can be seen in the video while the

mob carries out the attack, but they appeared to be outnumbered

and stay back when the mob pushes them back. Police have arrested

11 people for the assault.

On April 22, it said purported animal rights activists in

New Delhi allegedly belonging to People for Animals, which is led by

a BJP official, beat up three men in a truck for

transporting buffaloes. Initially, the police failed to arrest

anyone for the assault or investigate the role of People for

Animals, which denied involvement in the attack. Instead,

the police arrested the three victims under a law preventing

cruelty to animals after the injured victims were taken to a

hospital. The men were released on bail a day later. Two days

after the incident, the police arrested a Delhi resident who claimed to

be a member of People for Animals. The police were informed of

the incident by another member of People for Animals who was

allegedly part of a ‘raid team’ that regularly stops vehicles

to see whether they contain cattle. People for Animals, which started

as an animal rights group, said that since 2014 it has shut down some

of its city units, including in Delhi, due to allegations of

vigilantism and extortion against its members.

Among the largest cow protection networks is the Bharatiya

Gau Raksha Dal (‘India Cow Protection Group’), an

umbrella organization registered in 2012, Human rights Watch

said. Its leader, Pawan Pandit, has said that the network is

affiliated with about 50 groups across the country and that

their 10,000 volunteers have a presence in nearly every state.

“Now the entire India is a cow protection group because people

are angered by such cruelty to animals,” Pandit said, adding that

even the BJP government was not strong enough on cow protection.

He denied allegations of violence by his members, saying

those were spontaneous acts by local residents angered by

the ill-treatment and slaughter of cows.

“The mild admonitions from BJP leaders when Muslims and

Dalits are lynched over cows sends a message that the BJP

supports this violence,” HRW’s Ms. Ganguly said. “Instead

of a government that took office on the promise of universal

development, it now appears to be one unwilling to protect those most vulnerable.”