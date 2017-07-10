India urged to fulfill promise on Kashmir, allow UNMOGIP to monitor LOC violations

BEIJING, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid on

Monday urged India to fulfill its promise on Kashmir and give an access to the military

observers group created under a United Nations mechanism to monitor ceasefire

violations on the Line of Control (LoC).

On Kashmir, India promised a plebiscite under United Nations Security

Council (UNSC) resolutions to Kashmiri people and it was India which took Kashmir issue

to the Security Council and under those resolutions, a UN mechanism was created which

is called United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

While Pakistan has given full access to the UNMOGIP to monitor

ceasefire violations, such access is not granted by India to the group

which is again a violation of Security Council resolutions and yet our eastern neighbor

wants to become a permanent member of UNSC, he said

while speaking in China Global Television Network (CGTN) talk show “The Point with Liu

Xin”.

Ambassador Khalid opined that just resolution of Kashmir is in the

interest of people of South Asia and for the greater good and prosperity

of this region.

Pakistan, he said, has a principled position on such issues, adding,

“We believe that sovereign countries enter into international agreements

and understandings and those understandings and agreements should be respected.”

Responding to Indian Army Chief’s remark about two and a half war

referring to Pakistan, China and India’s internal conflict, he said such hawkish and

belligerent statements are not at all conducive to peace and stability in our region.

“We believe in peaceful neighborhood and seek resolution of disputes

through peaceful means,” he added.

Terming the dialogue a way to move forward, he said, such statements

are irresponsible, adding, as for as Pakistan is concerned, I assure that our armed forces

are fully prepared to meet any eventuality.”

Pakistan, he said, would do everything to defend it sovereignty and

it is right of every country to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, “let there be

no doubt about it.”

About India’s weapons deal with the US, Russia and Israel and the

security situation in the region, he said it is negatively affecting strategic stability in the

region.

He said this increasing militarization of the region is not at all

conducive for peace and stability, adding, “I do not understand that

while there are millions of people who deserve better way of life, yet

there has been a ten percent increase in defense budget by our eastern neighbor.”

Ambassador Khalid said, “We need to focus on development of our

region to bring prosperity and progress of the people and we should not

be engaged in an arms race in the region and in the long term, it will

be good for India and Pakistan and for the region.”

Regarding a possibility of both countries slipping into a war, he

said there was not such possibility and added, “We have been exercising utmost restraint

in the wake of these ongoing provocations on the Line

of Control and Working Boundary.”

He said there is no comparison between the defense budget of India

and Pakistan and added, South Asia was nuclearized by India in the 1970s,

We did not react and exercised restraint even then. In 1998s, India

against went for nuclear explosion and then as defensive strategy to

ensure our sovereignty, Pakistan also did nuclear explosion for

deterrence purpose to safeguard our security and interest.

He said as far as military or defense expenditure of Pakistan, it

is purely for defense purpose as we do not want any conflict in our

region.

Pakistan, he said want to focus on development of the region and

seek peace with its neighbor, adding, “This is our consistent position

and policy.”

“While, we have a right as a sovereign country to maintain a certain

level of military preparedness, we are against the arms race in South

Asia”, he added.

On Indian bids to join Nuclear Supply Group (NSG), he said the

strategic balance will be changed in the region.

“I do not understand the mindset and military spending on part of

India and their quest for NSG membership,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid said in 2008, India was given a waiver for nuclear

trade and since then we have seen there has been increased belligerence

on the part of India.

He said if India is granted yet again this waiver to have the

membership of NSG, it will not only alter strategic balance in South Asia but it will ignite

an arms race which will not be good for global non proliferation regime.

He asked the world community to take on account the reality of all

these factors.