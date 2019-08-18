India turns Occupied Kashmir into police state: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Sunday said that Indian government had turned Occupied Kashmir into a police state.

Addressing a ceremony for launch of one year performance report of the PTI government here at Prime Minister Office, he said that Pakistan was going through an important phase of history.

Speaking about Kashmir dispute, he said that the voice for Kashmiri people was being raised across the world. Nameem ul Haq warned India that in case of war both countries will face destruction.