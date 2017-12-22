India trying to pick new disputes related to Doklam area: Chinese Experts

BEIJING, Dec 22 (APP):The border issues between China and India that emerged out of the Doklam stand-off will top the agenda, particularly as India is trying to pick new disputes related to the Doklam area,” Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies told Global Times on Friday.

The meeting between Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajid Doval to be held in New Delhi, will center on how to better control border related disputes.

However, in the meeting China and India may not define and demarcate the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as the two sides have many divergences on verifying the LAC and have been exchanging maps over the past 10 years,” said Sun Shihai, deputy director of the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences commented.

On June 18, Indian troops illegally crossed the border and trespassed into Chinese territory in Doklam, an act firmly opposed by the Chinese side.

Sun said that “both China and India will strengthen infrastructure construction along the border to make it easier for regular area patrols” and that senior officials from the two sides need to better communicate to avoid misunderstandings.

China and India will also exchange ideas on other bilateral issues, including future cooperation in an effort to enhance their damaged state of mutual trust, experts said.

“India wants to pressure China by way of border disputes and it always thinks of China as an imaginary enemy. But the two sides should not demonize each other or make it into a zero-sum game,” Sun said, adding that China and India could have greater cooperation on matters of new global governance and climate change.

Instead of treating China as an offender in the Indian Ocean, India should take an active part in China’s Belt and Road initiative and make joint efforts with China on protecting sea routes, Sun said.

Some voices in India have remarked that the country should cooperate more with the US, Japan and Australia to contain China, but India should think twice before inciting a direct confrontation with China, Zhao said.