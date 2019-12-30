India to implode under Hindutva ideology: FM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Indian government’s Hindutva ideology, aimed at targeting Muslims, was severely damaging the

country’s democratic norms and urged upon the world to take notice on vulnerability of minorities.

“Damage to India is coming from within as Hindutva is tearing apart democratic values,” the foreign minister said in reaction to the maltreatment of Islamic leaders in Uttar Pradesh in India on their protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Foreign Minister Qureshi also condemned the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi after Indian police ‘grabbed her by neck and pushed to the ground’.

“How can we expect better for a common man when a prominent political leader like Priyanka Gandhi, is treated this way,” he said.

He said the situation was not confined to just one religion or region, but was gradually spreading to entire India. “India has been clearly divided into two ideologies – one supporting a secular country and other in favour of Hindutva,” he added.

The foreign minister urged upon the international community to rise above their personal interests and take notice of the humanitarian crisis in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir valley.