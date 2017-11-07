India to be brought to justice for human right violations in IOK: Masood Khan

MIRPUR, Nov 07 (APP):AJK President Masood Khan has strongly condemned the recent unprovoked shelling by

Indian forces on the villages along the line of control.

He said that the Indian forces are consistently violating the ceasefire agreement and this year the

number of violations has risen to 1150.

“The Armed Forces have retaliated the shelling on the LOC. We will not allow the Indian forces to persecute our

civilians”, the AJK President while talking to the Prime Minister Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan said a statement issued by the President Secretariat on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and expressed their resolve to intensify their efforts for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in the international realm.

They also demanded the immediate halt to the atrocities taking place in Indian Occupied

Kashmir.

The two leaders also discussed matters of governance and ongoing development projects in AJK.

The Prime Minister apprised the President of his recent visit of the Line of Control at Abbaspur.

The Prime Minister informed that the Government of AJK will provide all

requisite facilities to the residents on the LOC. He added that due to the

unprovoked firing on the LOC, the AJK Government has incurred losses of around

Rs. 52 million. India is trying to force the population of 50 million Azad

Kashmiris to relocate from the LOC, said Prime Minister AJK.

Sardar Masood Khan said that pellet guns and other lethal weapons are deliberately being used to maim

and terrorize the peaceful protestors whose only demand is the implementation

of the UN Resolutions and their right to self-determination; which is the basic

right of every human being.

The President urged the international community to censure India over the indiscriminate use of pellet

guns, murders, rapes and illegal imprisonments taking place in IOK.