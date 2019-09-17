India stands exposed to world on oppression in Kashmir: Shah Mehmood

LAHORE,Sept 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian occupation has entered a new phase as Pakistan government aroused world conscience

on decades-old litany of Indian oppression.

Addressing All Parties Conference on Kashmir under the auspices of PTI Punjab, he said the United Nations’ (UN) Security Council took up the issue in its special session.

He said the UN Secretary General had said that the Kashmir issue was to be resolved as per UN Security

Council Resolutions, adding it was a great success of PTI government on the diplomatic front.