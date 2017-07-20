India should pull out troops from Chinese territory before BRICS summit : Chinese experts

BEIJING, July 20 (APP): The military standoff between China and India

along their border should be resolved by September before the BRICS summit in Xiamen,

Chinese experts said, but how the standoff is resolved depends on India.

“The ongoing border tension is testing China’s patience, and if the

border tension remains until September, it would be very embarrassing for Indian leaders

to come to China to attend the BRICS summit.

This is bad for both China and India as well as other BRICS countries,”

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai

Academy of Social Sciences said.

“In September, the Doklam plateau may start to experience snow. Weather

could force India to withdraw its soldiers, though this is unlikely to happen because India

wants to have a bargaining chip with China from the border standoff,” Hu said.

Another possibility is that China takes action as soon as possible to

force out Indian troops and defuse tensions to provide a good atmosphere for the BRICS

summit.

But if India refuses and escalates tensions, neither China nor India

will benefit from it, Hu said.

A New Delhi Television report said that Indian “drones have spotted

Chinese soldiers, around 3,000 men and light military hardware, about a kilometer behind

its frontline. India, too, has forces and light military hardware behind its frontline.”

Last week, China Central Television also aired a video about a Chinese

mountain infantry brigade’s live-fire military drills somewhere in the Tibet plateau.

China is still trying its best to diplomatically resolve its border

standoff with India, but it is very hard to understand why India is still so stubborn and

refuses to withdraw its troops from Chinese territory, Lin Minwang, a professor at the

Center for South Asian Studies of Fudan University said.

The Chinese foreign ministry said some foreign diplomats in China have

expressed their concerns to China about the border tension between China and India.

China is trying to make it clear to other countries that “India is the

troublemaker, not China. China didn’t start tensions, and it is trying its best to reason

with India and seek a peaceful solution. In other words, China is standing on the moral

high ground,” Hu said.

India claims it trespassed the Chinese border to “protect Bhutan.”

However, Chinese experts said that even if Bhutan has any issue with China, there is no

room for India to interfere in relations between China and Bhutan.

“If India adopted a different attitude and measures from the start, such

as diplomatic engagement rather than an illegal trespass, China would have listened to its

concerns and even considered a compromise because we want to make friends with

India,” Lin said.

Indian policymakers should understand that China is not a country that

India can bully, Lin said.

Former chief minister of Indian held Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said in a

statement that the only way to resolve tensions with China is to be friend it, as war is

not the solution.

“Some rational Indian elites support friendly relations with China. But,

unfortunately, India is led by a nationalist administration, and reasonable voices in India

can’t influence policymaking too much,” Hu said.