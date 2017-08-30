India should ‘learn lessons’ from border standoff: China

BEIJING, Aug 30 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister, Wan Yi Wednesday expressed the hope that India would learn lessons following the end of border standoff in Doklam area.

“We hope the Indian side will learn lessons from this incident and prevent similar things from happening again,” he said while addressing a press conference on the forthcoming BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

Wang said “It’s only natural” for two major countries to have “some problems in our interactions”.

The Chinese foreign minister hoped that China and India would join hands and work together for the rejuvenation of Asia.

Indian External Affairs Ministry announced that Indian Prime Minister would attend the BRICS summit in eastern China after announcement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that India had withdrawn its border personnel and equipment from the Chinese territory.

The standoff in Doklam ended when India withdrew its troops

from the area, just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi’s visit to China to attend the BRICS summit.

“The border face off caused by Indian trespassing has

been settled,” Wang said while answering a question.

“As per the “authoritative information” with the

Chinese government, Indian troops have withdrawn from the area

on the afternoon of August 28, which “brought the faceoff to an

end”, he said.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister did not

say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi would hold

bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit next week in

the port city of Xiamen.