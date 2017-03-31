India shedding NFU under Hindutva agenda dangerous: Gen Ehsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee Gen (r) Ehsan-ul-Haq says Indian moves to shed its pretense

of `No First Use’ of nuclear weapons doctrine at a time when

Hindutva ideology was dominating in India was worrying for Pakistan.

The former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was

speaking at the launch of Dr Brig (r) Naeem Salik’s book `Learning

to Live with the Bomb, Pakistan: 1998-2016′ published by Oxford

University Press.

Dr Salik, who has previously worked with Strategic Plans

Division (SPD) and contributed to establishment of National Command

Authority, in his 352 pages book, sheds light on the evolution of

Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine, the establishment of command and

control apparatus, and development of safety and security

mechanisms.

This is the second book authored by Dr Salik, who is now

associated with Islamabad’s Center for International Strategic

Studies (CISS) as a senior research fellow.

“The most dangerous thing is that these pronouncements are

coming in the context of Hindutva agenda of BJP government.

Otherwise at no stage since the 1998 nuclear tests did Pakistan, at

any level, consider Indian pronouncements of No First Use (NFU)

credible. Indians are now themselves exposing the falsehood of those

claims,” Gen Haq said.

It is the first time that a senior former official in Pakistan

has reacted to the recent indications by Indian scholars, based on

the statements to top Indian officials, that India could be moving

away from its declared NFU doctrine and consider a massive disarming

strike against Pakistan.

The general recalled that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian attitude has turned increasingly belligerent. At the same

time Pakistan suffers from discriminatory attitudes in the global

non-proliferation regime, he observed adding “Pakistan has to

carefully monitor the developments related to the nuclear order and

exercise utmost vigilance in safeguarding its legitimate interests.”

He regretted that Pakistan despite possessing the nuclear

capability still does not exhibit the confidence of a nuclear power

in its policies, diplomacy, and national psyche and character.

This, he maintained, must change because “while there are many

things that could be done to us, there are many things that cannot

be done to us.”

Dr Salik, the author, contended that there had been a

significant change in Pakistan’s behavior as a state since it went

the nuclear weapons. “If you compare 1999 Kargil crisis with the

subsequent events, you find a degree of maturity in thinking, there

is more certainty, there is a defining thought process. There is enough evidence to suggest that Pakistan has learnt a lot,” he said while talking about the `learning’ that Pakistan underwent since the nuclear tests.

Persistent international pressure, he believes, “accelerated

Pakistan’s learning process”.

Executive Director CISS Amb Sarwar Naqvi, while introducing

the book, said the book gave an insight into Pakistan’s own

learning curve regarding management of multiple aspects of its

nuclear program.

Amb Naqvi said: “As a person with extensive experience of

representing Pakistan on the nuclear diplomacy front, I can say that

the content of the book is rich in substance and the author has

covered multiple dynamics of choices that Pakistan made in steering

its nuclear program to the existing direction.”

The launch ceremony also featured reviews by eminent scholars

Dr Christine Leah, visiting fellow at CISS, Dr Askari Rizvi,

Ambassador Tariq Osman Haider, Mr Ejaz Haider, and Dr Rabia Akhtar.

Dr Leah observed that the biggest strength of Dr Salik’s work

was his personal experience of working with the nuclear program.

She said it could help address the concerns in the West about

the security aspect of the program. “It should be source of

reassurance for Western security scholars and practitioners in the

field of nuclear security. It is a very important message for people

having negative views about Pakistan”.

Commenting on the book Dr Akhtar said “despite challenges of

political instability and unrest, Pakistan manages, somehow, to

effectively control its nuclear arsenal. Therefore, this story about

Pakistan must be told.”

Defense analyst Ejaz Haider said the book provides an over-

view of what Pakistan has done after 1998 tests and helps to

comprehend the nuclear related developments that occurred during

this period.

Ambassador Osman explained the importance of nukes to

Pakistan’s security paradigm and said Dr Salik’s book tells how the

nuclear program progressed and how Pakistan learnt to be responsible

nuclear state.

“The book is a kind of analysis about whether Pakistan can be

described as a responsible nuclear power and comes out with the

conclusion that Pakistan is indeed a responsible nuclear state,” Dr

Rizvi noted.

