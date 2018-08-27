India seems not serious to resolve Kashmir conflict through peaceful means: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK), August 27 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India seemed not serious to resolve Kashmir

conflict through peaceful means.

“India wants to resolve Kashmir issue by military means and is not serious to resolve the problems through peaceful means,”, he expressed these views while addressing a public meeting held

at historical site of Neela Butt in Poonch division on Monday to observe ‘ Youm e Neela Butt’.

This day has a historic significance in the Kashmir freedom movement when first bullet was fired by Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan against the despotic dogra rule – which led to the liberation of AJK part of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The day is observed every year in AJK to recall

and highlight the significance of a historic event that took place on August

23, 1947 when Muslim population of the area under the dynamic leadership of

Mujahid-e-Awwal Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan rose in revolt against Dogra

ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and started freedom movement as envisioned in the

Accession to Pakistan Resolution passed on 19th July 1947 at the Srinagar

residence of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan.

The reluctance of despotic Dogra ruler to

accept the popular demand of Kashmiri people to announce Jammu

and Kashmir’s accession with newly

created Pakistan had

forced Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan and his companions to launch freedom movement

from the peak of Neela

Butt.

President All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference

and Former AJK Prime Minister

Sardar Attique also addressed the meeting recalling the significance of the

Neela Butt Day in the history of Kashmir

freedom movement.

President Sardar Masood Khan continued as

saying

“on this historic

day and place we are gathered here to reassure our commitments with the ongoing

struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and to pay

homage to those who have devoted and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of

their motherland,”

Paying homage to one of the pioneers of Kashmir

liberation struggle Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan, the AJK President said

he was a legendary leader who rendered his unmatched services during his

lifetime for freedom movement of Kashmir,

political rights of AJK people and development of the liberated territory.

“On this very day the best way to pay homage to

our heroes like Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan and others is that we all

must renew our pledge to take the war of liberation to its logical conclusion,”

the president said.

He went to say that we need to revive the

spirit of 1947 when people of this region under the leadership of Ghazi-e-

Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan and started an

armed struggle and got over 5,000 square miles area liberated.

Referring to situation in Occupied Kashmir,

President Masood Khan said over 700,000 occupation army soldiers are engaged in

systematic

attempts for

dilution of Article 35- A and 370 to change the demography of occupied

territory and thereby frustrate the Kashmiri peoples’ demand for self-

determination will not be acceptable to the people of Jammu

and Kashmir at any cost.