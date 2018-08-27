India seems not serious to resolve Kashmir conflict through peaceful means: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK), August 27 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India seemed not serious to resolve Kashmir
conflict through peaceful means.
“India wants to resolve Kashmir issue by military means and is not serious to resolve the problems through peaceful means,”, he expressed these views while addressing a public meeting held
at historical site of Neela Butt in Poonch division on Monday to observe ‘ Youm e Neela Butt’.
This day has a historic significance in the Kashmir freedom movement when first bullet was fired by Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan against the despotic dogra rule – which led to the liberation of AJK part of the Jammu Kashmir state.
The day is observed every year in AJK to recall
and highlight the significance of a historic event that took place on August
23, 1947 when Muslim population of the area under the dynamic leadership of
Mujahid-e-Awwal Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan rose in revolt against Dogra
ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and started freedom movement as envisioned in the
Accession to Pakistan Resolution passed on 19th July 1947 at the Srinagar
residence of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan.
The reluctance of despotic Dogra ruler to
accept the popular demand of Kashmiri people to announce Jammu
and Kashmir’s accession with newly
created Pakistan had
forced Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan and his companions to launch freedom movement
from the peak of Neela
Butt.
President All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference
and Former AJK Prime Minister
Sardar Attique also addressed the meeting recalling the significance of the
Neela Butt Day in the history of Kashmir
freedom movement.
President Sardar Masood Khan continued as
saying
“on this historic
day and place we are gathered here to reassure our commitments with the ongoing
struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and to pay
homage to those who have devoted and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of
their motherland,”
Paying homage to one of the pioneers of Kashmir
liberation struggle Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan, the AJK President said
he was a legendary leader who rendered his unmatched services during his
lifetime for freedom movement of Kashmir,
political rights of AJK people and development of the liberated territory.
“On this very day the best way to pay homage to
our heroes like Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan and others is that we all
must renew our pledge to take the war of liberation to its logical conclusion,”
the president said.
He went to say that we need to revive the
spirit of 1947 when people of this region under the leadership of Ghazi-e-
Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan and started an
armed struggle and got over 5,000 square miles area liberated.
Referring to situation in Occupied Kashmir,
President Masood Khan said over 700,000 occupation army soldiers are engaged in
systematic
attempts for
dilution of Article 35- A and 370 to change the demography of occupied
territory and thereby frustrate the Kashmiri peoples’ demand for self-
determination will not be acceptable to the people of Jammu
and Kashmir at any cost.