India refuses visas to 500 Pakistani pilgrims desiring to attend Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti’s Urs : Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said India has refused to issue visas to the intending Pakistani aspirants of attending the forthcoming Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti being held in Ajmir Sharif, India this month.

In a statement, the minister said India has refused visas to Pakistan pilgrims desiring to attend the Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti for second consecutive year, exposing the real face of India which has indeed become hostage in the hands of religious extremists.