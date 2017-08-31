India realizes, she was at the verge of loosing Kashmir: Haider

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 31 (APP): The Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan said that after India started realizing the fact that

Kashmir is going out of its clutches, New Delhi has started conspiring to change the

demographics of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Expressing his views during the AJK Assembly session late Wednesday,

the AJK Prime Minister said his government would take steps regarding Kashmir’s current

situation in consultation with the Government of Pakistan.

Haider strongly condemned the recent statement of US President Donald

Trump praising Indian role in Afghanistan .

Pakistan had sacrificed thousands of civilians and security personnels

during war against the terrorism.

He said Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif is a sincere leader of the Kashmiris

who raised the Kashmir Issue in the United Nations and the Security Council.

“We are Pakistani even before the Pakistan came into being,Pakistan is

our final destination.In Occupied Kashmir martyrs are being buried in the Pakistani flag,

he said .

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif extended full support to the Azad Kashmir

government during his premiership and took keen interest in the development of the

area.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was serious about the amendments in the

Interim Constitutional Act of 1974. The AJK prime minister said that Kashmiris wanted to

be part of Pakistan and there was no second option. Kashmiris can never think of

anything but merger with Pakistan, he added.

No one should doubt our intentions. We have been in the struggle to be

part of Pakistan for the last 70 years.â€he said.

He said our country Pakistan has been confronted with many challenges

since the last few years but the nation has boldly faced them through its unshakable

resolve.

He said government of Pakistan Muslim League N had highlighted the

Kashmir Issue on international fora very effectively. He said Pakistan government has

also adopted sound policies to improve the economy which has created better business

environment leading to increased opportunities for domestic and international

investment.