India promoting terrorism, killing innocent Kashmiris: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said that India was promoting terrorism and involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley.

The Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had also taken the notice of Indian human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir, he said while talking to PTV.

The OIC, he said, had also emphasized that international community should take notice of HR violations in IOK, where Indian forces were killing and injuring innocent Kashmiris.

Sartaj said that India was also behind terrorist activities in Pakistan, which was evident from the arrest if its agent Kulbhushan. The due legal process had been followed regarding Yadhav, who had been awarded death sentence, he added.