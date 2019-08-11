India perpetrated tsunami of barbarity in IoK: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 11 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday appealed to the international community not to leave the Kashmiri people stranded in the tsunami of barbarity unleashed by India in the held region.

Their only fault was that they were demanding their right to live in dignity, but India, which had first occupied their territory, had now turned it into its colony and had trifurcated the territory thereby depriving the Kashmiri people of their identity, he added.

Sardar Masood was addressing a joint press conference with former Norwegian prime minister and the chief of Oslo Center for Peace and Human Rights Kjell Magnne Bondevik in Norwegian city of Oslo, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in a press release.