India no longer secular as Muslim increasingly targeted: Indian writer

NEW YORK, July 2 (APP): The secular India of Mohandas

Karamchand Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru has vanished under

the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing mob

violence against Muslims, an Indian writer has said in an

article published in The Wall Street Journal.

“The Hindu nationalists arrival in Washington was a

reminder that of all the recent revolutions at the ballot

box, Mr. Modi’s was the first,” wrote author Aatish Taseer,

referring to the Indian premier’s recent visit to Washington

and talks with US President Donald Trump “complete with bear

hugs, defence deals and a welcoming tweet from the first lady.”

Taseer said, “This week, pundits noted similarities

between the two populist leaders: Both Mr. Trump and Mr.

Modi have made political careers out of anti-Muslim animus,

tapped nationalist passions, stoked the fires of intolerance

and pursued vendettas against impertinent media outlets.

“Yet these symmetries unfold in fundamentally different

contexts. America has experienced a political upheaval, but

it retains that supreme achievement of a mature democracy:

It has two credible sides, left and right; the two sides

have held, more or less; and the pendulum may swing again

before long.

“India has experienced something quite different in the

three years since Mr. Modi took power. The ‘other side’ liberal

India, secular India, the India of Nehru and Gandhi – hasn’t

merely been decimated electorally; it has ceased to exist

as a cultural and moral force. In area after area of life –

from politics to media to cinema – there is now Mr. Modi’s

India, and then a great void. The India of my childhood,

with its fond notions of Hindu-Muslim unity, has gone

under. It is as complete and comprehensive a defeat as

one can imagine.”

Taseer spoke of his recent travel to Gorakhpur, in

eastern Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, where

Modi’s choice of chief minister was Yogi Adityanath, a

Hindu priest in saffron robes and longtime parliamentarian.

“His anti-Muslim rhetoric has been so hateful – he has

told his followers that if Muslims – kill one Hindu man,

then we will kill 100 Muslim men – that he was once beyond

the pale. Today, his popularity threatens to eclipse

Mr. Modi’s,” he wrote.

The author cited instances of the changing environment

in today’s India, and said, “Mr. Modi’s India has scant

room for romantic ideas about Muslims or their place in

Indian society.”

Taseer wrote, “The remaking of India’s cultural landscape

was affecting the English media too. When I was covering the

2014 election for Open magazine, there were two – maybe three

– English-speaking journalists who openly supported Mr. Modi,

and they were pariahs for it. Three years on, the change was

staggering. Old TV hosts with bow ties and Oxbridge accents

were being weeded out; Barkha Dutt, the country’s most famous

liberal anchor, was off the air; and earlier this month, the

owners of New Delhi Television, a private broadcaster critical

of the government, were raided by a government agency.

“But the raid almost wasn’t needed: The channel, out of

step with the times, was fading. Meanwhile, a new nationalist

channel had taken to the air, making no distinction between

enemies of the government and enemies of the country. Within

weeks, Republic TV had seized a 52% market share, according

to the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India.

The most obvious consequence of India’s new anti-Muslim

atmosphere has been a spate of gruesome cow and beef-related

murders. The cow is sacred to Hindus, but the current hysteria

has been engineered. During his 2014 campaign, Mr. Modi whipped

crowds into frenzies over a supposed conspiracy by his political

foes to slaughter cows and export beef.

“Since he took power, India has seen more than 60 incidents

of cow-related mob violence, in which the overwhelming bulk of

the 23 reported fatalities were Muslim. Mr. Modi has had very

little to say about these deaths. On Wednesday, anti-lynching

protests erupted in cities nationwide, and Mr. Modi finally

bluntly condemned the violence. “We belong to a land of

nonviolence,” he said, invoking Gandhi.

But it may be too late; the Indian street is on the boil.

In the U.S., Mr. Trump faces a free press, a galvanized opposition

and a Republican Party with deepening misgivings. In India, Mr.

Modi faces only himself.”