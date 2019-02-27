ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque Wednesday said that India must realize that talks were the best way forward for peace in the region.
In a twitter message, Naeem ul Haque said that war was no solution, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered talks and India must accept them for the sake of 1.5 billion people.
India must realize talk as best way forward for peace: Naeem ul Haq
