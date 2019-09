ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (KJLF) leader Yaseen Malik, claimed on Tuesday that she was informed through her sources as India was intended to prolong the curfew in the valley for a year which proved India’s plan to turn the valley into an open jail.

This she said on Tuesday while expressing her concern over the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.